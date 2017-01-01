PRINCETON — Gibson County Board of Commissioners President Gerald Bledsoe confirmed Wednesday that County Engineer John Umpleby notified him he won't be renewing his contract for services with the county.
PRINCETON—City officials say more than 100 rotting, dead trees will be removed at the beginning of the year as a safety measure.
For the Princeton Community High School Tigers boys basketball team, the Castle Knights proved to be a challenge.
The Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers basketball team opened up Toyota Gibson County Teamwork Classic tournament play on Tuesday night in the second round with a Pool A matchup against the Castle Lady Knights.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Knights of St. John hosts a chicken dinner Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for children 10 years old and younger and $10 for adults.
MT. CARMEL, Ill.—Wabash Valley College will offer modern dance (country line dancing), on Wednesdays starting Jan. 13, from 6–8 p.m. in the 4-H Annex Building at the Mabel Courter 4-H Center. The course is an introduction to line and partner dance class, with Vickie Smith as the instructor.
FORT BRANCH—The Gibson Southern High School Cheerleaders host a formal dress resale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Gibson Southern Cafeteria. Admission is $2.
OAKLAND CITY—American Legion Post 256 in Oakland City host a New Year’s Eve party Dec. 31. Black River Band will perform at 9 p.m. Open to the public 21 and older. There is no coverage charge.
PRINCETON—The Princeton Knights of Columbus Council 1131 hosts a sausage grind Jan. 14. Bulk is $3 and a link is $3.25. Orders must be in by Wednesday Jan. 11.
PRINCETON—The Community Service Through Action and Responsibility pageant will be held Friday, April 7, at the Princeton Community High School Auditorium. S.T.A.R. queen and princesses will attend Fourth Friday events in downtown Princeton between April and September, work with the mayor of …
