Prosecutor files escape charge against Zimmerman

PRINCETON — Gibson County Prosecutor Mike Cochren filed a felony count of escape Friday morning in Gibson Superior Court against David M. Zimmerman, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2005 Patoka shooting death of Wade Vore.

James L. Dillon

OWENSVILLE — James L. Dillon, 84 of Owensville, passed away Sa…

Wilma D. Bishop

FRANCISCO — Wilma Delores Bishop, 88, passed away to Heaven Th…

Paul Lee Owens

NEW PALESTINE — Paul Lee Owens, 94 of New Palestine, passed aw…

Lady Trojans finish regular season 22-1

On Thursday night, the Wood Memorial High School Lady Trojans honored its seniors and sent them out of WMHS in style, with a 49-27 victory over the visiting North Daviess Lady Cougars.

Tigers take homecoming win over Memorial 55-52
Tigers take homecoming win over Memorial 55-52

PCHS vs WMHS Girls basketball 1.12.17
PCHS vs WMHS Girls basketball 1.12.17

Resolution Run
Resolution Run

VFW hosts spot shoot

FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post. 

Logo announcement party Jan. 31

FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.

Spaghetti supper Feb. 18

HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus. 

Underground Railroad presentation Feb. 2

OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …

