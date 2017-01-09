Latest News

Wright retiring as veterans service rep

PRINCETON — Last week county engineer John Umpleby confirmed he would not be renewing his annual contract, and Tuesday Gibson County Commissioners learned that the county's veterans service officer, Jerry Wright, intends to retire.

Umpleby won't renew county engineering contract

PRINCETON — Gibson County Board of Commissioners President Gerald Bledsoe confirmed Wednesday that County Engineer John Umpleby notified him he won't be renewing his contract for services with the county.

Mary L. Pruitt

HAUBSTADT — Mary Lou Pruitt, 96, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016 a…

Kennelee Brown

PRINCETON — The next time you see a beautiful sunrise or sunse…

Titan boys sweep weekend contests

The Gibson Southern High School Titans boys basketball team put on a good showing over the weekend, picking up two victories coming out of the Winter Break.

Resolution Run

Engelbrecht home engulfed in flames

Santa Claus is comin' to town

NITTWITS meets Jan. 14

PRINCETON—The January luncheon for the Now is the time, Widows in Transition at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dick Clark’s in Princeton. All widows and their guests are welcome. 

Bingo can drive Jan. 7

PRINCETON—The Joy Club will host Bingo  night Sat. Jan 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Salvation Army gym  202 S. Gibson Street in Princeton. Cost to play is one canned good per card. There is a three card limit. Refreshments will be sold. For more information, contact Cindy Stocker at 812-304-9989.

K of C sausage grind Jan. 14

PRINCETON—The Princeton Knights of Columbus Council 1131 hosts a sausage grind Jan. 14. Bulk is $3 and a link is $3.25. Orders must be in by Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

GGH hosts Heartland Uniforms Jan. 4

PRINCETON—The Gibson General Hospital Auxiliary hosts Heartland Uniforms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.4 in the hospital lobby. The sale includes uniforms and accessories. Proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary’s hospital projects and scholarship program.

Chicken dinner Jan. 22

HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Knights of St. John hosts a chicken dinner Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for children 10 years old and younger and $10 for adults. 

WVC offers country line dance class

MT. CARMEL, Ill.—Wabash Valley College will offer modern dance (country line dancing), on Wednesdays starting Jan. 13, from  6–8 p.m. in the 4-H Annex Building at the Mabel Courter  4-H Center. The course is an introduction to line and partner dance class, with Vickie Smith as the instructor.  

