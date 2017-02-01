Featured Stories

Another $187K awarded for BEP work

PRINCETON — Gibson County will receive another $187,000 in funding for its Blight Elimination Program, according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Maymie G. Wells

PRINCETON — Maymie G. Wells, 91, of Princeton, passed away Fri…

Ora J. Johnson

OAKLAND CITY — Ora J. Johnson, 84, of Evansville, died Monday,…

James L. Dillon

OWENSVILLE — James L. Dillon, 84 of Owensville, passed away Sa…

Lady Tigers and Chargers collide in sectional contest

After being upset early in last years section, the Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers hope to rebound on Tuesday night at Vincennes Lincoln High School with a victory over the Pike Central High School Lady Chargers.

Tigers take homecoming win over Memorial 55-52

PCHS vs WMHS Girls basketball 1.12.17

Resolution Run

Chicken dinner Feb. 18

OAKLAND CITY – American Legion Riders Post 256 in Oakland City hosts a chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.  

Silent auction, meal March 4

OWENSVILLE—Owensville American Legion’s 10 annual silent auction, vegetable soup and chili meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Owensville Community Center.

VFW hosts spot shoot

FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post. 

Logo announcement party Jan. 31

FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.

Spaghetti supper Feb. 18

HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus. 

Underground Railroad presentation Feb. 2

OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …

