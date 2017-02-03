OAKLAND CITY—According to an Oakland City University press release, History Professor Claudine Cutchin and her daughter Adelaide Cutchin were killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening at the State Road 64 and 65 junction.
PRINCETON — Gibson County will receive another $187,000 in funding for its Blight Elimination Program, according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The Wood Memorial High School Trojans basketball team hosted a Thursday night contest against Vincennes Rivet and behind a strong outing from junior Lathan Falls, dominated their way to a 66-39 victory.
It was just last week that the Gibson Southern High School Lady Titans got a taste of their first 2016-17 IHSAA sectional opponent, the Boonville High School Lady Pioneers.
Multimedia
OAKLAND CITY – American Legion Riders Post 256 in Oakland City hosts a chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
OWENSVILLE—Owensville American Legion’s 10 annual silent auction, vegetable soup and chili meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Owensville Community Center.
FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post.
FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
Commented