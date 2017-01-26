PRINCETON — Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to be in Princeton Tuesday morning for a jobs announcement at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant.
PRINCETON — Gibson County Prosecutor Mike Cochren filed a felony count of escape Friday morning in Gibson Superior Court against David M. Zimmerman, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2005 Patoka shooting death of Wade Vore.
Brooke James tallied a career high 39 points on Thursday night at Princeton Community High School, helping lead the Tigers to a 59-54 victory over the Pike Central Lady Chargers in a sectional preview matchup.
It was a classic Gibson County rivalry match on Tuesday night in Tiger Arena as the Gibson Southern High School Titans face off against the Princeton Community High School Tigers.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
PRINCETON—Gibson County Suicide Awareness and Prevention hosts a cookie fundraiser
PRINCETON—Broadway Players host open auditions for their production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
FORT BRANCH—South Gibson kindergarten registration will be held at Fort Branch Community School on March 8 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Owensville Community School on March 15 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; and Haubstadt Community School on March 22 between 8:30-11 a.m. and…
PRINCETON—Registration for this year’s Camp Corral at YMCA Camp Carson in Princeton is now open. Camp Corral is a non-profit organization that partners with accredited YMCA and 4-H camps around the nation to provide a week of free summer camp for children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill, injured o…
