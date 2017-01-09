PRINCETON — Last week county engineer John Umpleby confirmed he would not be renewing his annual contract, and Tuesday Gibson County Commissioners learned that the county's veterans service officer, Jerry Wright, intends to retire.
The Gibson Southern High School Titans boys basketball team put on a good showing over the weekend, picking up two victories coming out of the Winter Break.
The Princeton Community High School Tigers boys basketball team played a pair of games over the weekend.
PRINCETON—The January luncheon for the Now is the time, Widows in Transition at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dick Clark’s in Princeton. All widows and their guests are welcome.
PRINCETON—The Joy Club will host Bingo night Sat. Jan 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Salvation Army gym 202 S. Gibson Street in Princeton. Cost to play is one canned good per card. There is a three card limit. Refreshments will be sold. For more information, contact Cindy Stocker at 812-304-9989.
PRINCETON—The Princeton Knights of Columbus Council 1131 hosts a sausage grind Jan. 14. Bulk is $3 and a link is $3.25. Orders must be in by Wednesday, Jan. 11.
PRINCETON—The Gibson General Hospital Auxiliary hosts Heartland Uniforms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.4 in the hospital lobby. The sale includes uniforms and accessories. Proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary’s hospital projects and scholarship program.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Knights of St. John hosts a chicken dinner Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for children 10 years old and younger and $10 for adults.
MT. CARMEL, Ill.—Wabash Valley College will offer modern dance (country line dancing), on Wednesdays starting Jan. 13, from 6–8 p.m. in the 4-H Annex Building at the Mabel Courter 4-H Center. The course is an introduction to line and partner dance class, with Vickie Smith as the instructor.
