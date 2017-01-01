Featured Stories

Umpleby won't renew county engineering contract

PRINCETON — Gibson County Board of Commissioners President Gerald Bledsoe confirmed Wednesday that County Engineer John Umpleby notified him he won't be renewing his contract for services with the county.

Martha L. Johnson

FRANCISCO — Martha Lou Johnson, 87, of Francisco, passed away …

FRANCISCO — Martha Lou Johnson, 87, of Francisco, died Thursda…

Martha Morthland

BOONVILLE — Martha Sue (Turpin) Morthland, 71, of Boonville, p…

Lady Tigers struggle with Castle

The Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers basketball team opened up Toyota Gibson County Teamwork Classic tournament play on Tuesday night in the second round with a Pool A matchup against the Castle Lady Knights.

Engelbrecht home engulfed in flames
Engelbrecht home engulfed in flames

Santa Claus is comin' to town
Santa Claus is comin' to town

Christmas season opens in Gibson County
Christmas season opens in Gibson County

Chicken dinner Jan. 22

HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Knights of St. John hosts a chicken dinner Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for children 10 years old and younger and $10 for adults. 

WVC offers country line dance class

MT. CARMEL, Ill.—Wabash Valley College will offer modern dance (country line dancing), on Wednesdays starting Jan. 13, from  6–8 p.m. in the 4-H Annex Building at the Mabel Courter  4-H Center. The course is an introduction to line and partner dance class, with Vickie Smith as the instructor.  

GSHS Cheerleader dress resale Jan. 21

FORT BRANCH—The Gibson Southern High School Cheerleaders host a formal dress resale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Gibson Southern Cafeteria. Admission is $2. 

New Year’s Eve party Saturday

OAKLAND CITY—American Legion Post 256 in Oakland City host a New Year’s Eve party Dec. 31. Black River Band will perform at 9 p.m. Open to the public 21 and older. There is no coverage charge.

K of C sausage grind Jan. 14

PRINCETON—The Princeton Knights of Columbus Council 1131 hosts a sausage grind Jan. 14. Bulk is $3 and a link is $3.25. Orders must be in by Wednesday Jan. 11. 

S.T.A.R. pageant April 7

PRINCETON—The Community Service Through Action and Responsibility pageant will be held Friday, April 7, at the Princeton Community High School Auditorium. S.T.A.R. queen and princesses will attend Fourth Friday events in downtown Princeton between April and September, work with the mayor of …

