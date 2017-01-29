PRINCETON — Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to be in Princeton Tuesday morning for a jobs announcement at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant.
PRINCETON — Gibson County Prosecutor Mike Cochren filed a felony count of escape Friday morning in Gibson Superior Court against David M. Zimmerman, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2005 Patoka shooting death of Wade Vore.
On Thursday night, the Wood Memorial High School Lady Trojans honored its seniors and sent them out of WMHS in style, with a 49-27 victory over the visiting North Daviess Lady Cougars.
In a turnover-filling basketball game, Gibson Southern girls took what’s free. Thursday night’s 47-38 win over visiting Boonville, in a matchup to be repeated in Tuesday’s class 3A sectional opener at Gibson Southern.
FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post.
FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
PRINCETON—Gibson County Suicide Awareness and Prevention hosts a cookie fundraiser
PRINCETON—Broadway Players host open auditions for their production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
