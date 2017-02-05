PRINCETON — Investigation of a Thursday night crash that killed a beloved Oakland City University history professor and her daughter continues, according to Gibson County authorities.
OAKLAND CITY—According to an Oakland City University press release, History Professor Claudine Cutchin and her daughter Adelaide Cutchin were killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening at the State Road 64 and 65 junction.
ALLENDALE, Ill. — Dr. Claudine Denise Delhomme-Cutchin, 56, of…
The Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers basketball team battled all night at Vincennes Lincoln High School with the host Lady Alices in the Class 3A Sectional 32 finals.
All three Gibson County high school girls basketball teams were in action on Friday night in sectional semi-final competition.
OAKLAND CITY – American Legion Riders Post 256 in Oakland City hosts a chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
OWENSVILLE—Owensville American Legion’s 10 annual silent auction, vegetable soup and chili meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Owensville Community Center.
FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post.
FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
