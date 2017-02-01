PRINCETON — Gibson County will receive another $187,000 in funding for its Blight Elimination Program, according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
PRINCETON — Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to be in Princeton Tuesday morning for a jobs announcement at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant.
It was just last week that the Gibson Southern High School Lady Titans got a taste of their first 2016-17 IHSAA sectional opponent, the Boonville High School Lady Pioneers.
After being upset early in last years section, the Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers hope to rebound on Tuesday night at Vincennes Lincoln High School with a victory over the Pike Central High School Lady Chargers.
OAKLAND CITY – American Legion Riders Post 256 in Oakland City hosts a chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
OWENSVILLE—Owensville American Legion’s 10 annual silent auction, vegetable soup and chili meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Owensville Community Center.
FORT BRANCH—VFW Post 2714 hosts spot shoot at noon Jan. 28, and Feb. 11 an 18 at the post.
FORT BRANCH--—Fort Branch-Johnson Township Public Library hosts a logo contest announcement party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fort Branch Learning Center.
HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
