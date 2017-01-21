PRINCETON — Gibson County Prosecutor Mike Cochren filed a felony count of escape Friday morning in Gibson Superior Court against David M. Zimmerman, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2005 Patoka shooting death of Wade Vore.
PRINCETON — Lance Z. Marley, 26, Princeton, is scheduled to stand trial for murder July 10 -15 in Gibson Circuit Court in connection with the October 2016 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Lindsey A. Fleck.
Brooke James tallied a career high 39 points on Thursday night at Princeton Community High School, helping lead the Tigers to a 59-54 victory over the Pike Central Lady Chargers in a sectional preview matchup.
It was a classic Gibson County rivalry match on Tuesday night in Tiger Arena as the Gibson Southern High School Titans face off against the Princeton Community High School Tigers.
FORT BRANCH—South Gibson kindergarten registration will be held at Fort Branch Community School on March 8 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Owensville Community School on March 15 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; and Haubstadt Community School on March 22 between 8:30-11 a.m. and…
PRINCETON—Registration for this year’s Camp Corral at YMCA Camp Carson in Princeton is now open. Camp Corral is a non-profit organization that partners with accredited YMCA and 4-H camps around the nation to provide a week of free summer camp for children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill, injured o…
PRINCETON—A benefit for Kim McCutchan will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at First General Baptist Church, Princeton.
PRINCETON—The Princeton Country Club hosts a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The dinner is all-you-can-eat salad, bread and dessert.
OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …
PRINCETON—First Baptist Church hosts an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 800 West Faith Boulevard, Princeton. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ministry center to schedule and appointment.
