PRINCETON—Today, people from all around the world honor and celebrate civil rights movement activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PRINCETON — Wednesday's 11 pre-trial hearing for Lance Z. Marley 26, who is charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2016 stabbing death of Lindsey A. Fleck, has been transferred to Gibson Circuit Court.
The Wood Memorial High School Lady Trojans basketball team entered Tiger Arena on Thursday night with a perfect 16-0 record, but left with a one in the loss column to the Princeton Community High School Lady Tigers after a 68-64 defeat.w
The Wood Memorial High School Trojans wrestling sent its four seniors out right on Wednesday night, earning a 42-24 team victory over the North Knox Warriors at WMHS.
PRINCETON—The Princeton Knights of Columbus Council 1131 hosts a karaoke night from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 14 at the K of C hall, 313 West Broadway, Princeton. This is open to the public. For more information, call 812-385-5732 after 4 p.m.
PRINCETON—St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Saturday and Sunday at the church, 622 East Emerson Street, Princeton.
PRINCETON—First Baptist Church hosts an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 800 West Faith Boulevard, Princeton. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ministry center to schedule and appointment.
FORT BRANCH—Vincennes University Gibson Center is hosting new fitness series in January. Zumba classes will be hosted Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The instructor is a local Beachbody instructor, Jennifer Bailey. Cost is $60 for 10 sessions.
PRINCETON—The January luncheon for the Now is the time, Widows in Transition at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dick Clark’s in Princeton. All widows and their guests are welcome.
PRINCETON—The Joy Club will host Bingo night Sat. Jan 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Salvation Army gym 202 S. Gibson Street in Princeton. Cost to play is one canned good per card. There is a three card limit. Refreshments will be sold. For more information, contact Cindy Stocker at 812-304-9989.
