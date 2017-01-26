Featured Stories

News

top story

Prosecutor files escape charge against Zimmerman

  • 0

PRINCETON — Gibson County Prosecutor Mike Cochren filed a felony count of escape Friday morning in Gibson Superior Court against David M. Zimmerman, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2005 Patoka shooting death of Wade Vore.

Obituaries

Shirley L. Wilson

HAUBSTADT — Shirley L. Wilson, 52, formerly of Haubstadt, died…

Michael Townsend

OAKLAND CITY — Michael L. Townsend, 61, of Oakland City, died …

Peggy D. Ellis

Peggy D. Ellis

FRANCISCO — Peggy D. Ellis, 64, of Francisco, passed away Mond…

Sports

James’ career-high 39 lead Tigers past Chargers
top story

James’ career-high 39 lead Tigers past Chargers

  • 0

Brooke James tallied a career high 39 points on Thursday night at Princeton Community High School, helping lead the Tigers to a 59-54 victory over the Pike Central Lady Chargers in a sectional preview matchup.

Multimedia

+6
PCHS vs WMHS Girls basketball 1.12.17
Sports

PCHS vs WMHS Girls basketball 1.12.17

  • 0
+4
Resolution Run
News
spotlight featured

Resolution Run

  • 0
+4
Engelbrecht home engulfed in flames
News
spotlight featured

Engelbrecht home engulfed in flames

  • 0

Community

top story

Spaghetti supper Feb. 18

  • Updated
  • 0

HAUBSTADT—Haubstadt Daughters of Isabella 151 host a spaghetti supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Knights of Columbus. 

top story

Underground Railroad presentation Feb. 2

  • Updated
  • 0

OAKLAND CITY—The Oakland City Columbia Twp. Public Library will host Jeannie Regan-Dinius, Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Dinius will present on the Indiana ties to …

top story

Kindergarten registration for South Gibson begins

  • Updated
  • 0

FORT BRANCH—South Gibson kindergarten registration will be held at Fort Branch Community School on March 8 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Owensville Community School on March 15 between 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; and Haubstadt Community School on March 22 between 8:30-11 a.m. and…

top story

Camp Corral registration opens

  • Updated
  • 0

PRINCETON—Registration for this year’s Camp Corral at YMCA Camp Carson in Princeton is now open. Camp Corral is a non-profit organization that partners with accredited YMCA and 4-H camps around the nation to provide a week of free summer camp for children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill, injured o…

photo autoracingnews_zps7bf17732.jpg